Pune cab drivers face difficulties as inter-district movement remains restricted

"Earlier I used to get at least 20 trips in a month but now I get only one or two trips in a month by from which I hardly earn ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 in a month. It is difficult to run our livelihood with this income. Apart from this customer refuse to pay return fare when they apply E pass for travel, with this many customers even avoid travelling as they need to pay a double fair and apply for passes to travel from one place to other," said another cab driver.