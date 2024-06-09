Pune Porsche crash: Illegal portions of resort owned by accused’s family razed in Mahabaleshwar | Watch

Authorities in Maharashtra's Satara district tore down unauthorized buildings at a resort in Mahabaleshwar, which belongs to the family of the 17-year-old juvenile linked to the Pune Porsche accident.

As reported by PTI, district officials bulldozed unauthorized constructions in MPG Club owned by the family in the Malkam Peth area of Mahabaleshwar, the official said.

The #Satara district administration has demolished the #MPGClub in #Mahabaleshwar's #MalkamPeth area, which is owned by #SKAgarwal, grandfather of the teenager involved in #Pune's #PorscheCrash. The construction was illegal as it was built on government land.#PuneCarAccident… pic.twitter.com/7mWPyUX7W8 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 8, 2024

Two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh lost their lives when a Porsche, reportedly driven by a juvenile under the influence of alcohol, collided with their two-wheeler in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19.

The incident gained widespread attention as attempts were made to shield the juvenile from legal consequences, leading to the arrest of several individuals, including his father and grandfather.

The administration's use of bulldozers follows Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directive to Satara Collector Jitendra Dudi to take action against the resort if it was determined to be operating illegally.

“The administration had sealed the establishment last week,” the official said.

The juvenile's grandfather is currently in judicial custody on charges of allegedly kidnapping the family's driver to coerce him into taking responsibility for the Porsche crash.

Meanwhile, his father and mother are behind bars due to their alleged role in tampering with blood samples collected to test for alcohol consumption as part of the investigation.