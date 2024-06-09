Pune Porsche crash: Illegal portions of resort owned by accused’s family razed in Mahabaleshwar | Watch

Authorities demolished unauthorized buildings at a resort linked to the juvenile in Maharashtra's Satara district.

Livemint
First Published07:24 AM IST
Mahabaleshwar: Demolition of unauthorised construction of Club and hotel owned by Vishal Aggarwal in Mahabaleshwar. (PTI Photo)
Authorities in Maharashtra's Satara district tore down unauthorized buildings at a resort in Mahabaleshwar, which belongs to the family of the 17-year-old juvenile linked to the Pune Porsche accident.

As reported by PTI, district officials bulldozed unauthorized constructions in MPG Club owned by the family in the Malkam Peth area of Mahabaleshwar, the official said.

Two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh lost their lives when a Porsche, reportedly driven by a juvenile under the influence of alcohol, collided with their two-wheeler in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19.

Also Read: Pune Porsche crash: Mother of minor accused arrested over tampering blood sample. What we know so far

The incident gained widespread attention as attempts were made to shield the juvenile from legal consequences, leading to the arrest of several individuals, including his father and grandfather.

The administration's use of bulldozers follows Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directive to Satara Collector Jitendra Dudi to take action against the resort if it was determined to be operating illegally.

“The administration had sealed the establishment last week,” the official said.

Also Read: Porsche crash: Pune police to quiz minor after teen’s friends confirm ’he was drunk’ — Top 5 developments

The juvenile's grandfather is currently in judicial custody on charges of allegedly kidnapping the family's driver to coerce him into taking responsibility for the Porsche crash.

Meanwhile, his father and mother are behind bars due to their alleged role in tampering with blood samples collected to test for alcohol consumption as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from PTI)

