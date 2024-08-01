Pune collector reacts to IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar’s ‘harassment’ allegations against him: ‘Nonsense and…’

Pune collector Suhas Diwase has reacted to the harassment charges levelled against him by Puja Khedkar, the trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer whose provisional candidature was cancelled by the UPSC on Wednesday. The allegations made by Puja Khedkar were ‘nonsensical' and made as an ‘afterthought,’ Suhash Diwase told Indian Expres.
(More to come)
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess