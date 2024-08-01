Pune collector reacts to IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar’s ‘harassment’ allegations against him: ‘Nonsense and…’

Pune collector Suhas Diwase rejected IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar's harassment allegations against him and called them ‘nonsensical’

Published1 Aug 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar was shunted from Pune district administration
Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar was shunted from Pune district administration

Pune collector Suhas Diwase has reacted to the harassment charges levelled against him by Puja Khedkar, the trainee Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer whose provisional candidature was cancelled by the UPSC on Wednesday. The allegations made by Puja Khedkar were ‘nonsensical' and made as an ‘afterthought,’ Suhash Diwase told Indian Expres.

(More to come)

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 12:42 PM IST
