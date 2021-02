Pune Covid-19 update: Over 1,100 new cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

Around 1,176 fresh cases of coronavirus and 6 fatalities were reported in a span of 24 hours in the Pune district, according to the Health Department, Pune Zilha Parishad on Sunday.

The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 9,183. The overall positive cases stand at 3,98,607 including 7,355 active cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 6,971 new Covid-19 cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 21,00,884 with the addition of new cases.

The death toll in the state has risen to 51,788 with the addition of 35 deaths. A total of 19,94,947 people have recovered from the virus in the state as of today, with 2,417 additional recoveries in the state. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 52,956.

Owing to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state. In a video address, Thackeray said, "Do you want lockdown? The next eight days will decide.

Maharashtra has reported around 7,000 Covid cases today. If the Covid-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want a lockdown can roam around without a mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules.

"With reference to the state government's campaign against Covid-19 "my family, my responsibility", the chief minister introduced a new slogan "I am responsible".

Earlier on Sunday, the district administration had imposed a night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am after 849 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the city on Saturday.

The Pune divisional commissioner had said that no public movement except those involved in essential services will be allowed in the night. In addition to this, all schools and colleges will also remain shut till 28 February.

"New guidelines to be effective from tomorrow," the commissioner said.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via