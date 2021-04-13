Pune: Covid control room gets 900 calls every day as cases surge

With the number of fresh COVID-19 cases surging on a daily basis, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) COVID War Room/Control Room said on Tuesday that it has been receiving over 900 calls per day, an ANI report said. Currently, about 18 executives are working in the Control room to answer the calls around the clock.

Dr Jeevan Chaudhary, Medical Officer at the control room, told ANI, "We are receiving 900 calls every 24 hours among which 600 are received in the day time and 300 in the night. The calls have increased because some patients call multiple times for inquiry of beds or other medical facilities."

"We are allotting beds based on age and oxygen levels. Based on the age and oxygen levels, we check with the complexities and determine the condition of the patient before the allotment of beds," the medical officer said.

"Around 225 patients have been allotted beds as of now. The most number of calls received are for ICU and ventilator beds. Currently, we are facing a shortage of ventilator beds and ICU but our team is working on increasing the number of such beds," he added.

Meanwhile pointing out a shortage of bed, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol last week wrote to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar urging them for transfer of ventilator beds from the states where the coronavirus situation is under control.

Mohol told news agency ANI, "If surge in new cases continues, we could have a dearth of ventilator beds. I have written to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar requesting the transfer of ventilators beds from the states where COVID-19 is under control."

Pune district reported on Monday recorded 9,621 COVID-19 cases taking its tally to 6,58,014. The day also saw 86 deaths and 3,886 people getting discharged, a health official said on Monday. The district's toll stands at 10,796, he added.

Of the new cases, 4,849 are in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 3,34,510 cases, and 2,188 were in Pimpri Chinchwad, taking its caseload to 1,69,964, the official said. The number of cases in the rural and cantonment areas of the district is 1,53,540, the official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. It further said that the state saw the maximum casualties at 258 in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

