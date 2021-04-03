In the wake of a sudden rise in the Covid-19 cases, the Pune authorities have imposed certain restrictions to control the spread of the virus. As per the orders, a 12-hour night curfew will be imposed starting tonight. Bars, hotels, restaurants, all religious places will remain closed. The order also states that no public function, except funerals and weddings, will be allowed.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said, "All these decisions were taken in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. The situation is becoming critical. In the last one week, the positivity rate of the district has crossed 32%," Rao said.

As India is witnessing a second surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, Pune is one of the worst-affected cities with as many as 70,851 active COVID-19 cases as of now.

New Covid rules from today. Know what's allowed, what's not

As per the orders issued yesterday, a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am will be imposed in Pune starting today evening. Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said, "The situation will be reviewed next Friday."

Schools and colleges will remain closed till April 30. But, factories in Pune will be allowed to operate normally.

Bars, hotels, restaurants will remain closed for 7 days and only home delivery will be allowed. All religious places in Pune will also remain completely closed till April 9. "Malls, cinema halls will remain shut for seven days from Saturday. All religious places will also be closed for a week," Rao informed yesterday.

The order also states that no public function, except funerals and weddings, will be allowed. A maximum of 20 people at funerals and 50 at weddings will be permitted to attend.

Further, buses of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), city's public transport system, will remain off roads for the next seven days.

Pune district in Maharashtra today reported as many as 9,086 new coronavirus cases, which pushed its cumulative count to 5,51,508, a health official said. It is for the first time that the Pune district has seen a spike of more than 9,000 fresh covid-19 cases. Earlier it logged more than 8,000 cases for two days on a trot.

According to Rao, efforts were on to increase the number of beds in hospitals in the district. "Since vaccination is the key to bring down the impact of infection, the speed of giving vaccines will be increased in the coming days," he said.

Maharashtra reported 23,306 new COVID-19 cases and 481 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total active case count in the state has reached 3,91, 203 and fatalities are at 55,379, including 481 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies)

