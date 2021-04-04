Pune district of Maharashtra today reported a record 12,494 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the district's tally to 5,74,829, the third consecutive day when new case addition peaks were touched, an official said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the tally had increased by 10,827, while the addition was 9,086 on Friday, he pointed out.

A total of 64 deaths on Sunday took the toll to 10,227, while 3,762 people were discharged, he added.

"Of the new cases, 6,225 are in Pune city, 3,382 in Pimpri Chinchwad and the rest in rural and cantonment areas. The caseload of Pune city is 2,90,044 and that of Pimpri Chinchwad is 1,50,928. It is 1,33,857 in rural and cantonment areas," the official informed.

Meanwhile, the Pune district administration has launched an initiative to vaccinate approximately 30 lakh people against COVID-19 amid a sharp spike in infections over the past few days, officials said on Saturday.

The district saw 9,086 cases on Friday and the health directorate of Maharashtra has said chances of the daily addition touching the 10000-mark on April 6 and 7 were high, they added.

"Such a sharp rise could trigger a shortage of health infrastructure. We are currently vaccinating 50,000 people per day. We plan to cover one lakh people per day so that all 30 lakh eligible beneficiaries, as per figures provided by the Centre, can be vaccinated in Pune district as soon as possible," an official said.

He said the aim was to vaccinate 1.1 lakh people from Monday.

