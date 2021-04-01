Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 8,011 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative count to 5,42,422, a health official said.

This is for the second consecutive day the district has recorded more than 8,000 cases.

On Wednesday, the district had reported 8,605 new infection cases, its biggest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year.

Its fatality count reached 10,039 as 65 patients succumbed to the infection during the day.

"Of the total number of new cases, 4,103 were reported from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, where the caseload has gone up to 2,73,446," the official said.

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune city's neighbouring industrial township, reported 2,113 new cases, which pushed its overall count to 1,42,251.

A total of 2,077 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district, the official added. PTI COR NP NP

