The second phase of clinical trials Oxford Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University, which would be manufactured by Serum Institute of India, began at a medical college in Pune on a set of volunteers for the vaccine against novel coronavirus.

The phase-II clinical trial started at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday, with two volunteers being administered the Covishield vaccine

Among these healthy volunteers are a 48-year-old doctor and a 32-year-old PhD holder in statistics who works in a private firm.

Till now, five volunteers have been given a dose of the 'Covishield' vaccine since Wednesday. These include two females and a male apart from the Pune doctor and the academician.

Here are the major updates on Oxford Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' clinical trials in India:

1) The volunteers were administered the vaccine candidate after their reports of RT-PCR test for COVID-19 and antibody test came negative.

2) The 48-year-old doctor, who was inspired by immunology pioneers Louis Pasteur and Edward Jenner, said Thursday his vital signs are normal and he has resumed routine work after taking the dose of the vaccine yesterday.

3) This is not the first time for medical volunteering for the Pune doctor. He had also volunteered 10 years ago for clinical trials for a vaccine against the H1N1 (swine flu) virus, reported news agency PTI. Moreover, his 21-year-old daughter had also volunteered during the trial of a vaccine on cervical cancer in 2014.

4) The vital health parameters of the two volunteers, the doctor and the PHD scholar, who were administered the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate on Wednesday, are normal, the medical facility's deputy medical director Dr Jitendra Oswal said.

5)The vaccine dose will be repeated on both the volunteers after one month, the hospital's medical director Dr Sanjay Lalwani earlier said.

6) On Thursday afternoon, three more volunteers - two females and a male - were administered the vaccine candidate, said Dr Sunita Palkar, in-charge of the research cell at the medical college. The fifth volunteer was excluded from the trial as the person's antibody test report came out positive, she said.

7) According to Dr Lalwani, in all, 25 candidates will be given the vaccine in the next seven days.

8) The phase-2 trial will be conducted on 100 volunteers at some sites across the country, he said.

9) Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine maker has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

10) The premier institute has initiated the phase two, three clinical trials to evaluate the safety and immune response of the Oxford University coronavirus vaccine candidate on healthy Indian adults after the pharma company got approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier this month.

With inputs from agencies

