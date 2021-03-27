Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Pune: Fire breaks out at Fashion Street market, no casualty reported so far

Pune: Fire breaks out at Fashion Street market, no casualty reported so far

Fire (Representational)
1 min read . 06:27 AM IST ANI

Fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames

A fire broke out at the Fashion Street market in the Camp area of Pune on late Friday night.

A fire broke out at the Fashion Street market in the Camp area of Pune on late Friday night.

Fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

More details are awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.