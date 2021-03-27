Pune: Fire breaks out at Fashion Street market, no casualty reported so far

Pune: Fire breaks out at Fashion Street market, no casualty reported so far1 min read . 06:27 AM IST
Fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames
A fire broke out at the Fashion Street market in the Camp area of Pune on late Friday night.
Fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.
More details are awaited.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
