Pune firing: Man shot dead in broad daylight in Kondhwa, gang war suspected; police at the spot

Pune: One person was shot dead in a broad daylight firing incident in Pune's Yewalewadi area. Police and forensic teams rushed to the scene. As per reports, multiple reports were fired.

A police official later identified the victim as Ganesh Kale – aged 35-years-old – brother of a murder accused. Preliminary information suggests it could be a gang-related attack.

How did the firing happen? Police officers investigating the matter said that the 35-year-old man lost his life after four bike-borne riders fired multiple rounds at Kale. The incident unfolded when Ganesh Kale stepped out of his home in the afternoon for work.

"When Kale stepped out of his home this afternoon for work, four persons on two motorcycles fired multiple rounds from a pistol. Kale sustained serious injuries in the incident and was declared dead at a nearby hospital. We have obtained crucial evidence and all efforts are on to nab the culprits," ANI quoted the police officer as saying.

Why the man was shot? Police suspect that the shooting is linked to a gang rivalry, as the victim is related to a murder accused.

“Since Kale is the brother of a murder accused, we suspect the killing may be linked to gang rivalry. However, the probe is at a preliminary level,” the police official told ANI.

The officer also added that all possible angles of the murder case are being probed.

A similar case unfolded in the nation's capital, Delhi, a day ago.

Man shot in Delhi over gang rivalry On Friday, October 31, a 22-year-old man allegedly associated with the Hashim Baba gang, and with seven criminal cases against him, was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area in a suspected case of gang rivalry, said police officials.

The deceased, identified as Misbah, a resident of Jaffarabad – had reportedly joined the Hashim Baba gang around two years ago after severing ties with the Chhenu gang he was associated with previously. The shift, officials said, sparked tensions between him and the Chhenu gang.

Police sources said the killing, executed by three to five members of the Chhenu gang, was meant to avenge his departure from the gang, and subsequent association with Hashim Baba gang.

The deceased was out on bail following his arrest in a double murder case in the Welcome area in July, the police said.