OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Pune: First box of mangoes auction at 31,000
Listen to this article

A crate of mangoes has been sold for a whopping cost of 31,000 during its auction at a market in Pune and the trader claimed that it was the "most expensive" buy in 50 years.

As the mangoes started arriving in the market, the crate of the fruit was joyously welcomed with a garland of flowers kept over it while traders with folded hands prayed for a good trade opening of the mango season.

The first box of the famous Hapus mango arrived in Pune's APMC market on Friday from Devgad Ratnagiri.

Trader Yuvraj Kachi said, "These are the initial mangoes of the season. Every year, these initial mangoes are auctioned as a ritual because it decides the fate of the trade for the next two months."

To buy this crate of mangoes, an auction was organised in which the bid started from 5,000 and went up to 31,000.

The first crate of mangoes that arrived at the Pune market was bid at 18,000, the second at 21,000, the third at 22,500 and the fourth also at 22,500, said the trader.

"This is the fifth crate which was auctioned in the Pune market. It was sold for 31,000. In the last 50 years, it is the highest bid in Pune market," the trader said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years, the trader said business was down and traders incurred losses. "But now, things are normalizing, so we want to resume at the earliest, which is why we bought mangoes at this rate," he added. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout