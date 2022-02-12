As the mangoes started arriving in the market, the crate of the fruit was joyously welcomed with a garland of flowers kept over it
The first box of the famous Hapus mango arrived in Pune's APMC market on Friday from Devgad Ratnagiri
Listen to this article
A crate of mangoes has been sold for a whopping cost of ₹31,000 during its auction at a market in Pune and the trader claimed that it was the "most expensive" buy in 50 years.
As the mangoes started arriving in the market, the crate of the fruit was joyously welcomed with a garland of flowers kept over it while traders with folded hands prayed for a good trade opening of the mango season.
The first box of the famous Hapus mango arrived in Pune's APMC market on Friday from Devgad Ratnagiri.
Trader Yuvraj Kachi said, "These are the initial mangoes of the season. Every year, these initial mangoes are auctioned as a ritual because it decides the fate of the trade for the next two months."
Pune | A mango crate sold for ₹31,000 in an auction, "most expensive buy in 50 years," claimed trader Yuvraj Kachi. He added, "Business was shut for 2 years in COVID. Now things are normalizing, so we want to resume at the earliest, which is why we bought mangoes at this rate." pic.twitter.com/FaD4bMTxks
During the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years, the trader said business was down and traders incurred losses. "But now, things are normalizing, so we want to resume at the earliest, which is why we bought mangoes at this rate," he added. (ANI)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!