Pune: First box of mangoes auction at ₹31,000
1 min read.06:02 AM ISTANI
The first box of the famous Hapus mango arrived in Pune's APMC market on Friday from Devgad Ratnagiri
A crate of mangoes has been sold for a whopping cost of ₹31,000 during its auction at a market in Pune and the trader claimed that it was the "most expensive" buy in 50 years.
As the mangoes started arriving in the market, the crate of the fruit was joyously welcomed with a garland of flowers kept over it while traders with folded hands prayed for a good trade opening of the mango season.
During the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years, the trader said business was down and traders incurred losses. "But now, things are normalizing, so we want to resume at the earliest, which is why we bought mangoes at this rate," he added. (ANI)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
