Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Pune: First box of mangoes auction at 31,000

Pune: First box of mangoes auction at 31,000

To buy this crate of mangoes, an auction was organised in which the bid started from 5,000 and went up to 31,000
1 min read . 06:02 AM IST ANI

  • As the mangoes started arriving in the market, the crate of the fruit was joyously welcomed with a garland of flowers kept over it
  • The first box of the famous Hapus mango arrived in Pune's APMC market on Friday from Devgad Ratnagiri

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A crate of mangoes has been sold for a whopping cost of 31,000 during its auction at a market in Pune and the trader claimed that it was the "most expensive" buy in 50 years.

A crate of mangoes has been sold for a whopping cost of 31,000 during its auction at a market in Pune and the trader claimed that it was the "most expensive" buy in 50 years.

As the mangoes started arriving in the market, the crate of the fruit was joyously welcomed with a garland of flowers kept over it while traders with folded hands prayed for a good trade opening of the mango season.

As the mangoes started arriving in the market, the crate of the fruit was joyously welcomed with a garland of flowers kept over it while traders with folded hands prayed for a good trade opening of the mango season.

The first box of the famous Hapus mango arrived in Pune's APMC market on Friday from Devgad Ratnagiri.

The first box of the famous Hapus mango arrived in Pune's APMC market on Friday from Devgad Ratnagiri.

Trader Yuvraj Kachi said, "These are the initial mangoes of the season. Every year, these initial mangoes are auctioned as a ritual because it decides the fate of the trade for the next two months."

Trader Yuvraj Kachi said, "These are the initial mangoes of the season. Every year, these initial mangoes are auctioned as a ritual because it decides the fate of the trade for the next two months."

To buy this crate of mangoes, an auction was organised in which the bid started from 5,000 and went up to 31,000.

To buy this crate of mangoes, an auction was organised in which the bid started from 5,000 and went up to 31,000.

The first crate of mangoes that arrived at the Pune market was bid at 18,000, the second at 21,000, the third at 22,500 and the fourth also at 22,500, said the trader.

The first crate of mangoes that arrived at the Pune market was bid at 18,000, the second at 21,000, the third at 22,500 and the fourth also at 22,500, said the trader.

"This is the fifth crate which was auctioned in the Pune market. It was sold for 31,000. In the last 50 years, it is the highest bid in Pune market," the trader said.

"This is the fifth crate which was auctioned in the Pune market. It was sold for 31,000. In the last 50 years, it is the highest bid in Pune market," the trader said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years, the trader said business was down and traders incurred losses. "But now, things are normalizing, so we want to resume at the earliest, which is why we bought mangoes at this rate," he added. (ANI)

During the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years, the trader said business was down and traders incurred losses. "But now, things are normalizing, so we want to resume at the earliest, which is why we bought mangoes at this rate," he added. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!