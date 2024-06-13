Pune: Hit by speeding car, woman flung in air in Pimpri-Chinchwad amid Porsche crash row | Watch

Amid an ongoing row over the Pune Porsche crash, a woman was injured in a hit-and-run case after a speeding car hit her in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

The incident which took place on June 11 at Hinjawadi, a suburb in Pimpri-Chinchwad on the outskirts of Pune, was captured on CCTV.

The CCTV footage showed a woman getting flung in the air and falling some distance away after getting hit by a vehicle.

Prima facie It appeared the car driver lost control over the wheels, reported PTI, quoting an official from Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

However, the woman who hails from Mumbai has not filed any complaint.

The official also said that it was not a case of drunk driving.

After the incident took place, the brother and uncle of the woman rushed to the spot and took her home.

VIDEO | A woman was thrown in the air and seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car in Pimpri Chinchwad city of Maharashtra.



The incident is said to have happened on June 12 at the Swaraj Chowk in MIDC Bhosari Police Station limits. The woman was later taken to the… pic.twitter.com/uyoLuB2L51 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 13, 2024

Officials said that the woman received injuries, and her relatives informed them they would visit the police station to file a formal complaint.

A probe is on into the incident, the official said.

Last month, two IT professionals lost their lives after a Porsche car allegedly driven by a juvenile hit a motorbike in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.