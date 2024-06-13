Pune: Hit by speeding car, woman flung in air in Pimpri-Chinchwad amid Porsche crash row | Watch

A woman suffered injuries after she was hit by a speeding car in Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

Updated11:11 PM IST
A woman was thrown into air after getting hit by a speeding car in Pimpri-Chinchwad
A woman was thrown into air after getting hit by a speeding car in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Amid an ongoing row over the Pune Porsche crash, a woman was injured in a hit-and-run case after a speeding car hit her in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

The incident which took place on June 11 at Hinjawadi, a suburb in Pimpri-Chinchwad on the outskirts of Pune, was captured on CCTV.

The CCTV footage showed a woman getting flung in the air and falling some distance away after getting hit by a vehicle.

Also Read: Pune Porsche accident: 2 doctors remanded in judicial custody; father, grandfather of juvenile booked in cheating case

Prima facie It appeared the car driver lost control over the wheels, reported PTI, quoting an official from Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

However, the woman who hails from Mumbai has not filed any complaint.

The official also said that it was not a case of drunk driving.

After the incident took place, the brother and uncle of the woman rushed to the spot and took her home.

Also Read |  Pune Porsche crash: Illegal portions of resort owned by accused’s family razed in Mahabaleshwar | Watch

Officials said that the woman received injuries, and her relatives informed them they would visit the police station to file a formal complaint.

A probe is on into the incident, the official said.

Last month, two IT professionals lost their lives after a Porsche car allegedly driven by a juvenile hit a motorbike in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

Porsche crash: Juvenile to stay in observation home till June 25

  • The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has extended the observation home remand of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car crash till June 25.
  • On May 19, the Porsche car driven by the son of builder Vishal Agrawal, crashed into a two-wheeler in the early hours.
  • Two IT professionals – Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta – both hailing from Madhya Pradesh, lost their lives.
  • According to police, the juvenile was driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • The juvenile's parents are in police custody in connection with a case related to alleged swapping of his blood samples at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital.

