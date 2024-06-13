A woman suffered injuries after she was hit by a speeding car in Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

Amid an ongoing row over the Pune Porsche crash, a woman was injured in a hit-and-run case after a speeding car hit her in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

The incident which took place on June 11 at Hinjawadi, a suburb in Pimpri-Chinchwad on the outskirts of Pune, was captured on CCTV.

The CCTV footage showed a woman getting flung in the air and falling some distance away after getting hit by a vehicle.

Prima facie It appeared the car driver lost control over the wheels, reported PTI, quoting an official from Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

However, the woman who hails from Mumbai has not filed any complaint.

The official also said that it was not a case of drunk driving.

After the incident took place, the brother and uncle of the woman rushed to the spot and took her home.

Officials said that the woman received injuries, and her relatives informed them they would visit the police station to file a formal complaint.

A probe is on into the incident, the official said.

Last month, two IT professionals lost their lives after a Porsche car allegedly driven by a juvenile hit a motorbike in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

Porsche crash: Juvenile to stay in observation home till June 25 The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has extended the observation home remand of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car crash till June 25.

On May 19, the Porsche car driven by the son of builder Vishal Agrawal, crashed into a two-wheeler in the early hours.

Two IT professionals – Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta – both hailing from Madhya Pradesh, lost their lives.

According to police, the juvenile was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The juvenile's parents are in police custody in connection with a case related to alleged swapping of his blood samples at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital.

