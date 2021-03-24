The officials in Pune on Wednesday announced that Holi celebrations in public and private would be banned amid a surge in the daily count of COVID-19 infections.

"In light of the rise in cases of coronavirus, Holi celebrations in public spaces such as hotels, resorts and other public spots in the rural areas are banned," district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, news agency PTI reported.

Housing societies are also not permitted to hold Holi celebrations on their premises on 28 and 29 March, the order stated.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has also banned celebrations in resorts, hotels, open spaces and housing societies within the city limits.

