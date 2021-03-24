Pune: Holi celebrations banned as COVID-19 cases rise

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The officials in Pune on Wednesday announced that Holi celebrations in public and private would be banned amid a surge in the daily count of COVID-19 infections.

The officials in Pune on Wednesday announced that Holi celebrations in public and private would be banned amid a surge in the daily count of COVID-19 infections.

Housing societies are also not permitted to hold Holi celebrations on their premises on 28 and 29 March, the order stated.

The Pune Municipal Corporation has also banned celebrations in resorts, hotels, open spaces and housing societies within the city limits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}