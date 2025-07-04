Pune horror: Delivery agent who raped 22-year-old techie detained, say cops

The prime suspect in the alleged rape case of a 22-year-old techie from Pune has been detained, police said on Friday. The man, who had posed as a delivery agent, had entered the data scientist's flat in a residential society in Kondhwa on Wednesday evening, sprayed some chemical on the woman's face, and allegedly raped her.

According to a PTI report, the suspect's past connections with the woman, if any, were being investigated, said a senior official.

Pune rape case Cops said that the accused, who was posing as a delivery agent, showed the woman what looked like a bank-related document, before entering the house. According to the woman's complaint, the accused had asked her for a pen to sign the documents but entered her house as soon as she turned her back towards him. He then latched the house from inside and forced himself on her, the PTI report said.

The woman told police that she passed out at this point, and regained consciousness an hour later when the accused had disappeared. The police also said that the accused clicked a selfie using the woman's phone in which her back and a part of his face are seen. He left a message warning that he had taken her pictures and would release them on social media if she reported the incident.

NCP MP Supriya Sule slams Maharashtra govt Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday slammed the Maharashtra Government over the Pune rape case stating it to be "alarming and concerning" incident.

Sule mentioned that the crime in Maharashtra and Pune is on the constant rise and stated that she will write to the concerned authorities regarding the incident.

“It's a sad thing that has happened. Crime in Pune and Maharashtra is really on the rise. It's very alarming and concerning. I will write to the concerned authorities to look into this. We must have zero tolerance against any crime against any citizen,” Supriya Sule told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Zone 5 Pune City DCP Rajkumar Shinde said, “Under the jurisdiction of Kondhwa Police Station of Pune City, an offence under the BNS sections 64, 77, and 351(2) has been registered. Yesterday (Wednesday), around 7:30 pm, a delivery boy with a bank envelope entered the flat of a 22-year-old woman.”

‘Action will be taken at the earliest’ Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe on Friday condemned the Pune rape case, calling it a "disgusting act" and said that action will be taken at the earliest in the matter.

Addressing reporters, the Shiv Sena MLC said, “...This is a disgusting act. Action should be taken at the earliest...As far as security is concerned, it is essential to have security guards in big residential societies so that those who come for such deliveries are accompanied to see where they are going and when they are coming back. I have also submitted a memorandum for this. A proper SOP should be put in place so that those who come in like this are monitored and a photo of their ID is taken. Action will be taken at the earliest…”

Earlier on Friday, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rohit Pawar expressed concern over the prevailing law and order situation in Maharashtra in the aftermath of Pune rape case. The NCP-SCP leader also took aim at the police officials for failing to nab the accused.