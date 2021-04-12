OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Pune: Hospitals to provide Remdesivir to patients, over-the-counter sale banned

Pune district administration has ordered that hospitals will have to make Remdisivir available for COVID-19 patients, and also launched a dedicated helpline to ensure the smooth distribution of the anti-viral drug.

Owing to the shortage of Remdesivir injections in Pune city, the administration has issued a notification stating that the drug will not be sold over-the-counter, according to a PTI report.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Authorities have also started a new helpline for those who need Remdesivir.

"Those who need the drug can call on 020-26123371 or call 1077," tweeted Murlidhar Mohol, Mayor of Pune Municipal Corporation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout