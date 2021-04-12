Pune: Hospitals to provide Remdesivir to patients, over-the-counter sale banned

Pune: Hospitals to provide Remdesivir to patients, over-the-counter sale banned1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Authorities have also started a new helpline for those who need Remdesivir.
Pune district administration has ordered that hospitals will have to make Remdisivir available for COVID-19 patients, and also launched a dedicated helpline to ensure the smooth distribution of the anti-viral drug.
Owing to the shortage of Remdesivir injections in Pune city, the administration has issued a notification stating that the drug will not be sold over-the-counter, according to a PTI report.
"Those who need the drug can call on 020-26123371 or call 1077," tweeted Murlidhar Mohol, Mayor of Pune Municipal Corporation.
