Pune: Hospitals to provide Remdesivir to patients, over-the-counter sale banned

Authorities have also started a new helpline for those who need Remdesivir.

Pune district administration has ordered that hospitals will have to make Remdisivir available for COVID-19 patients, and also launched a dedicated helpline to ensure the smooth distribution of the anti-viral drug.

"Those who need the drug can call on 020-26123371 or call 1077," tweeted Murlidhar Mohol, Mayor of Pune Municipal Corporation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

