After 849 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Pune on Saturday, the district administration has imposed a night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am.

The Pune divisional commissioner said on Sunday that no public movement except those involved in essential services will be allowed in the night. In addition to this, all schools and colleges will also remain shut till 28 February.

"New guidelines to be effective from tomorrow," the commissioner said.

The total number of cases in Pune has reached 3,97,431. The number of active cases stand at 2,561, of which 160 are critical.

Maharashtra has been reporting over 6,000 Covid-19 cases for the last two days. At least 6,281 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state on Saturday. The number was 6,112 on Friday.

Curfew likely in other districts

In view of rising Covid-19 cases in districts like Nagpur, Amravati, Yatvmal, Maharashtra Government is thinking of imposing a night curfew.

State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting on Sunday to decide on the same will be taken, state minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

Yavatmal is already under a 10-day lockdown from Thursday. A weekend lockdown has been imposed in Amravati.

Fines for Covid norm violation

As many as 767 autorickshaw drivers were booked on 19 and 20 February for violating Covid-19 precautionary norms such as physical distancing and plying with more than two passengers.

Over ₹3,80,000 has been collected in fines from the offenders, said the deputy commissioner of Police of the Thane traffic department.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that authorities will take strict action against those not following Covid-19 guidelines.

"Ward officials with their teams will monitor Covid situation in their areas. Action will be taken against those not following SOPs," she said. "Asymptomatic patients will be admitted to quarantine centres."

While Mumbai's mayor had earlier stated that a lockdown will not be implemented in the state, BMC had released a new set of stringent guidelines in view of the spike.

As part of its measure to control the spread of the virus, the civic body has said that any residential buildings with over five active cases of coronavirus would be sealed.

After this, 1,305 buildings were sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday

In addition to this, people who flout coronavirus rules will face prosecution.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via