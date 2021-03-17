Subscribe
Home >News >India >Pune: Imposing complete lockdown not necessary right now, says city mayor

Pune: Imposing complete lockdown not necessary right now, says city mayor

People flouting social distancing norms as they stand in a queue to get a dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Kamla Nehru Hospital vaccination center in Pune on Monday. (ANI)
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Pune's Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said that they have increased screening and testing to curb the recent spurt of Covid-19 cases

Pune's Mayor Muralidhar Mohol has said there was no plan to impose a complete coronavirus lockdown in the city. However, the city mayor said that they have increased screening and testing to curb the recent spurt of Covid-19 cases.

Pune's Mayor Muralidhar Mohol has said there was no plan to impose a complete coronavirus lockdown in the city. However, the city mayor said that they have increased screening and testing to curb the recent spurt of Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mohol said, "We have made micro containment zones, increased screening and testing. I don't think imposing a complete lockdown is necessary right now."

Amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the number of Covid-19 cases in the Pune district increased by 3,574 in the last 24 hours to reach 4,43,822.

The toll rose by 12 during the period to touch 9,440, while 677 people got discharged.

Areas under Pune Municipal Corporation accounted for 1,925 of the new cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation saw 894 cases and the rest were in rural and cantonment areas.

The district's caseload comprises 2,21,210 cases in Pune city, 1,15,648 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1,06,964 in rural and cantonment areas.

The Pune Mayor said for now there are 84 Covid-19 vaccination centres in the city.

The nationwide coronavirus vaccination has crossed 3.48 crores coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

As per an official release, a total of 3,48,59,345 vaccine doses were administered in the country, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Tuesday.

The country started its vaccination drive on 16 January with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on 1 March where doses are being administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.

With agency inputs

