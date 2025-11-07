Pune land deal cancelled: Ajit Pawar claims son didn't know it was govt property; Fadnavis says ‘if anyone commits…’

As the political slugfest in Maharashtra continues over the Koregaon Park land deal in Pune involving Ajit Pawar's son, Parth, the Deputy Chief Minister claimed on Friday that his son was not aware that the land in question was government land.

A 40-acre plot in the upscale Mundhwa area was purchased by the firm, in which Parth Pawar is a partner, for ₹300 crore. Additionally, the requisite stamp duty, reportedly amounting to ₹21 crore, was also waived.

However, in a damage control exercise, Ajit Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister, stated that his son, Parth, was not aware that the land purchased by his firm in Pune belonged to the government.

He informed that the ₹300 crore land deal, which the opposition claims was worth ₹1800 crore, has now been cancelled.

Pawar, whose Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is part of the BJP-led ruling coalition in the state, stated that the authorities were not pressurised to transfer the land to Parth Pawar's company (Amadea Enterprises LLP).

Also Read | Ajit Pawar opens up after CM orders probe into land deal linked to son Parth

What did Ajit Pawar say? “The land concerned is government land, which cannot be sold. Parth and his partner Digvijay Patil were not aware of this fact,” claimed Pawar.

The Deputy CM added that once the probe is completed, it will be known how the registration was done and who is responsible.

“Probe into the Pune land deal should be conducted in an impartial manner, without political interference,” said Pawar.

'If anyone commits wrongdoing…': Devendra Fadnavis warns As opposition parties continue to raise the issue and target the ruling dispensation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned that if anyone commits wrongdoing, this government will never shield them.

“If new names or links emerge during the investigation, action will be taken against them as well,” said Fadnavis.

The CM stated that action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. "This government does not protect anyone, nor does it hide anything.”

High-level committee formed A high-level committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Vikas Kharge, has been formed. The committee, which will also include the District Collector of Pune, is expected to submit its report within 30 days and provide recommendations for corrective measures.

Also Read | Maharashtra becomes first state to team up with Elon Musk's Starlink

Opposition demands action Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that a case has been registered against individuals associated with this agreement, but action should also be taken against the original owner of the company.

He also demanded action against the Revenue Department and the Directorate of Industries in connection with this agreement.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve questioned the source of the company's ₹300 crore for land purchase.

“Where and how does that company bring in ₹300 crores for land purchase, and what is the source of this company's ₹300 crores?”

Danve also asked Devendra Fadnavis why a decision had not been made on Ajit Pawar's resignation, given his emphasis on ethics and transparent governance.