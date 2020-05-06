Token system has been introduced for the purchase of alcohol from liquor stores in Pune, said Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Tuesday.

He said there will be an implementation of a token system at these stores and without a token, no liquor can be purchased.

On Tuesday, Pune Police registered cases against nine liquor stores for not following the COVID-19 health guidelines.

The move comes as liquor stores witnessed huge rush across the country after the relaxation of lockdown norms by several state governments over the past few days.

