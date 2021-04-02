The fresh restrictions will take place from tomorrow
Religious places will be completely closed for the next 7 days
Amid massive Covid-19 surge in the state, Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday ordered fresh restrictions and night curfew timings from tomorrow, 3 April, 2021, in order to contain the spread of the virus.
According to the orders issued by Pune (Maharashtra) Divisional Commissioner, bars, hotels, restaurants will remain closed for 7 days and only home delivery will be allowed. Religious places will be completely closed for the next 7 days.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, which pushed the caseload to 28,56,163, a health official said.
The state reported 249 deaths during the day, another record since October last year, taking the fatality count to 54,898.
Taking stock of the surge in cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he will be addressing the people of the state today evening at 8:30 pm in view of steps that can be taken to curb the Covid-19 spread.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also hinted that some restrictions could be introduced in the city from today in view of rising Coronavirus cases.
"Cases are rising daily in Mumbai, this is a matter of concern. Due to the surge, a shortage of beds and ventilators is also being seen. We had been appealing to people since last March but they are showing carelessness," said Pednekar
"Nobody wants lockdown but keeping in mind the manner in which cases are rising and creating pressure on the health infrastructure, some strict measures will have to be taken," she added.