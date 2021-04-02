Amid massive Covid-19 surge in the state, Maharashtra's Pune district on Friday ordered fresh restrictions and night curfew timings from tomorrow, 3 April, 2021, in order to contain the spread of the virus.

According to the orders issued by Pune (Maharashtra) Divisional Commissioner, bars, hotels, restaurants will remain closed for 7 days and only home delivery will be allowed. Religious places will be completely closed for the next 7 days.

The order also states that no public function, except funerals and weddings, will be allowed. A maximum of 20 people at funerals and 50 at weddings will be permitted to attend.

Furthermore, a12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am will be imposed in Pune from tomorrow, 3rd April. "The situation will be reviewed next Friday," said Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 8,011 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative count to 5,42,422, a health official said.

This is for the second consecutive day the district has recorded more than 8,000 cases.

On Wednesday, the district had reported 8,605 new infection cases, its biggest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year.

Its fatality count reached 10,039 as 65 patients succumbed to the infection during the day.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, which pushed the caseload to 28,56,163, a health official said.

The state reported 249 deaths during the day, another record since October last year, taking the fatality count to 54,898.

Taking stock of the surge in cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he will be addressing the people of the state today evening at 8:30 pm in view of steps that can be taken to curb the Covid-19 spread.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also hinted that some restrictions could be introduced in the city from today in view of rising Coronavirus cases.

"Cases are rising daily in Mumbai, this is a matter of concern. Due to the surge, a shortage of beds and ventilators is also being seen. We had been appealing to people since last March but they are showing carelessness," said Pednekar

"Nobody wants lockdown but keeping in mind the manner in which cases are rising and creating pressure on the health infrastructure, some strict measures will have to be taken," she added.

