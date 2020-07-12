Starting from Monday, Pune is going to witness a 10-day lockdown. The aim was to break the chain of coronvirus infection to prevent the spread. The lockdown will be effective from the midnight of July 13 to June 23. Only the essential services will be allowed during the lockdown.

"Sometimes when people don't follow rules, some decisions like this (lockdown) have to be taken. We implement lockdown in Thane as well," Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar earlier said.

The lockdown in Pune will be in two phases. The first phase will be from July 13 to 18 and second phase will be from July 18 to 23. Only medical shops, dairies and hospitals remain open during this period. Newspapers will also be permitted, said Shekhar Gaikwad, commissioner, Pune municipal commission. The other essential services will be permitted in the next phase of the lockdown.

"If we have to break the chain then we must ensure that there no contact among people," Pawar added.

A strict lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra's Nanded today. The curfew started on the midnight of July 12 and would continue till the midnight of July 20, said an official release. As per the guidelines issued by the district administration, medical facilities and government offices will operate in a normal manner during curfew. The ration shops, vegetable vendors, milk shops and cooking gas vendors will operate during prescribed hours. The lockdown was extended in Thane as well.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 7,827 new COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally to 2,54,427.

