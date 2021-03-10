Amid the surge in novel coronavirus cases across the state of Maharashtra , Pune is also under scanner to curb the spread after the spike in virus cases in the district.

To recall, Pune division on Tuesday reported over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases after a gap of more than five months. Of the 2,112 new cases, 1,086 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, while 635 were detected in Pimpri Chinchwad.

On Wednesday, it reported Pune city saw 1,384 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

With this, the number of cases in the Pune division stood at 5,46,396 and death toll at 11,813.

Raising concern over the sudden rise in cases, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol told news agency ANI that in the first week of February, the COVID-19 cases were 1,300. However in a month, that number reached 7,000. It's a matter of concern, said adding testing and swab collection centres are being increased in the wake of rising cases.

When asked about the imposition of lockdown in Pune, the mayor clarified, "No plan to impose lockdown but we're discussing to increase restrictions at public places."

Maharashtra, including Mumbai, has been seeing a spurt in the number of daily coronavirus cases for a while now and authorities across the state have been imposing night curfews and localised lockdowns to curb the spread. Districts such as Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad are under stringent night curfews and weekend lockdowns to curb the spread.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057, a health official.

With 54 fatalities, the death toll stood at 52,610, he said.

On October 8 the state had reported 13,395 cases after which the number of daily cases had declined.

