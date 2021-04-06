OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Pune lockdown: Here's what’s open, what’s closed

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday issued a fresh order notifying that barring the essential services shops, other establishments and markets in Pune city will remain closed till April 30.

Pune lockdown: What's closed

TRENDING STORIESSee All

All private offices will also remain shut.

"As per the state government's direction, except for the essential services shops, all the shops and markets in the city will remain closed till April 30. The implementation of the weekend lockdown order will also be done in the city effectively," Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol tweeted.

The PMC has already closed hotel, restaurants, and bars, except room service in the lodging hotels, within the city limits.

Pune Lockdown: Weekend curfews

Alarmed by the huge rise in cases over the last few days, the state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons.

As per the order, a curfew (barring essential services) will be imposed in the city from 6 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Mondays as part of the weekend lockdown.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
North Korea's Olympic Committee President and Sports Minister Kim Il Guk, left, and South Korean Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan Premium Premium

North Korea says it won't participate in Tokyo Olympics due to Covid pandemic

2 min read . 08:07 AM IST
The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack Premium Premium

Indian refiners may cut oil purchases from Saudi in May: Report

2 min read . 07:51 AM IST
Delhi government on Monday has decided to increase the number of beds reserved for coronavirus patients at several hospitals.Premium Premium

Delhi increases number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients

1 min read . 07:49 AM IST
US Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings cruise ship Marina arrives at Havana BayPremium Premium

Norwegian Cruises asks CDC to allow trips from US in July

1 min read . 07:40 AM IST

Pune lockdown: What's open

The offices of cooperative, public and private sector banks, insurance companies, telecom firms, IT & ITes firms and other offices related to lawyers, CAs and financial entities, it said.

Surging cases in Pune

On Monday, Pune district reported 8,075 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 5,82,904 while 55 fatalities pushed the toll to 10,282, an official said.

A total of 3,240 people were discharged during the day.

With 2,152 fresh cases, the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad township has reached 1,53,080.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout