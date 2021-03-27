"If the situation (in terms of rise in cases) remains the same, we will have to take more stringent decisions in the district by the first week of April," Pawar added.
Asked why no fresh restrictions have been imposed yet though cases are increasing, Pawar said the previous experience was that people complain about not getting enough notice before restrictions come into effect.
"Suppose if we announce lockdown from today, many people would not be able to get food in the evening. By giving time, people will at least get some time to store groceries and vegetables. We want to make people mentally ready," he added.
The government also has to think of the poor who live from hand to mouth, Pawar said.
If Covid-19 guidelines are not followed by people, the administration will have to take some strict decision by April 2, he warned.
"For example, we have not imposed any new restrictions on hotels and restaurants. They are allowed to operate till 10 pm with 50% capacity. But if the situation remains the same, we will have no option but to close hotels and only parcel service will be allowed," he said.