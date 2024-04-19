Pune: Major fire at Phoenix Mall in Viman Nagar, 6 fire tenders on spot | Video

A massive fire erupted at Phoenix Mall located on Ahmednagar Road in Pune's Viman Nagar on Friday afternoon. Pune Fire Department PRO said they received a call approximately at 3.25 pm, and the fire-fighters promptly arrived on the spot, six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

The Pune Fire Department said the cause and the extent of damage due to the blaze are yet to be ascertained.

The fire broke out in a restaurant—completely closed after the COVID-19 pandemic—on the third floor of the mall, News18 reported citing an official in the Pune Fire Department.

As per the Phoenix Mall website, it is a major shopping and entertainment destination in the area. It consists of a sprawling courtyard, hypermarket, departmental, bookstore, kids play zone, electronics and PVR Cinemas.

Separately, a fire broke out at a factory manufacturing plastic products in the Thane district of Maharashtra. No one was injured in the incident.

The blaze erupted around 3 pm at the factory in Kalam village on the Mumbai-Agra road in Shahapur taluka, a police official said adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The firefighting operations were underway, and water tankers were pressed into service.

