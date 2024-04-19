Pune: Major fire at Phoenix Mall in Viman Nagar, 6 fire tenders on spot | Video
A massive fire erupted at Phoenix Mall in Pune's Viman Nagar on Friday afternoon. Pune Fire Department PRO said they received call approximately at 3.25 pm, and fire-fighters promptly arrived on the spot, six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze
A massive fire erupted at Phoenix Mall located on Ahmednagar Road in Pune's Viman Nagar on Friday afternoon. Pune Fire Department PRO said they received a call approximately at 3.25 pm, and the fire-fighters promptly arrived on the spot, six fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.