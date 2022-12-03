A 67-year-old man was found positive for the Zika virus in the Bavdhan area of Maharashtra's Pune district, said the health department on Friday. The infected man is a resident of Nashik and had come to Pune on November 6, according to the news agency ANI.

The patient came to Jahangir Hospital with fever, cough, joint pain, and fatigue on November 16. He was diagnosed with the Zika virus in a private laboratory on November 18.

However, the patient is now clinically stable and has no complications, the health department added, as quoted by ANI.

In an official statement, the Maharashtra health department said, "A case of Zika virus reported in Maharashtra. A 67-year-old man patient was found in Bavdhan Pune city, he is originally from Nashik and had come to Pune on November 6, earlier on October 22 he had traveled to Surat."

"On November 30, NIV confirmed that Zika virus infection in him. Currently, the patient is clinically stable and has no complications," the statement read.

The authorities have ordered the entomological survey of the Zika virus across Pune city to mitigate future outbreaks. A further investigation is being carried out in the city.

Notably, this is the third case of Zika virus in Maharashtra. Earlier, a seven-year-old girl was found infected with the virus transmitted through mosquito bites in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Prior to this, the first-ever patient was found in Pune in July last year.

The zika virus, first discovered in 1947 in a monkey in Uganda, caused its first epidemic in Micronesia in 2007 before exploding in Latin America in 2015, notably in Brazil. It is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito.

The symptoms of Zika virus include mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, or a headache.

