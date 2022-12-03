Pune man tests positive for Zika virus. Here's what symptoms he faced1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 09:44 AM IST
The patient came to Jahangir Hospital with fever, cough, joint pain, and fatigue on November 16.
The patient came to Jahangir Hospital with fever, cough, joint pain, and fatigue on November 16.
A 67-year-old man was found positive for the Zika virus in the Bavdhan area of Maharashtra's Pune district, said the health department on Friday. The infected man is a resident of Nashik and had come to Pune on November 6, according to the news agency ANI.