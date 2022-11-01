Pune: Massive fire in a restaurant located on building's top floor, no casualty

A major fire broke out in a restaurant situated on the top floor of a building in Lullanagar area of Pune city on Tuesday morning. Three fire tenders and three water tankers present at the spot. Details awaited. A fire broke out in a restaurant located on the top floor of a seven-storey building, a fire brigade official said.
There was no report of any casualty so far, he said. The blaze erupted at around 8.45 am in the restaurant located on the top floor of the building in Lulla Nagar area of south Pune, the official said.
Three fire tenders and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was douse by 10 am, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.
