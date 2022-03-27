Soon after bagging the order for the Pune Metro project, Titagarh swiftly built up the infrastructure in Uttarpara to cater to these ultra-modern metro coaches fitted with sophisticated features, the highest safety standards and comfort running at 90 kmph on the Pune Metro Railway network. The upgraded plant in Uttarpara, West Bengal is state of the art and fully compliant with industry 4.0 standards. As strong believers in the Government’s “Make in India" and “Atmanirbhar Bharat" policies, Titagarh also strived to indigenize several critical components such as bogie frames, interiors, and brake systems for these trains and is proud to report its success in doing the same