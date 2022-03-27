Pune Metro: First Make-in -India aluminium-body metro train flagged off. Details here2 min read . 08:52 AM IST
- Two lines of the Pune metro project have been recently launched and passenger services on remaining lines will soon start
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) secretary Manoj Joshi on Saturday flagged off country's first lightweight train made of aluminium-body for Maharashtra Metro's Pune Project at an event held in Kolkata's Uttarpara.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) secretary Manoj Joshi on Saturday flagged off country's first lightweight train made of aluminium-body for Maharashtra Metro's Pune Project at an event held in Kolkata's Uttarpara.
The first aluminium metro train manufactured by Titagarh in its newly setup state of the art plant in West Bengal was today flagged off by Manoj Joshi, IAS, Chairman – Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited and Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, in the esteemed presence of Dr. Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director - Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited; Shri Jaideep, Director - Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited ,Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Sunil Mathur, Director (Rolling Stocks, System & Operations) - Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited and several other Maha Metro officials and dignitaries.
The first aluminium metro train manufactured by Titagarh in its newly setup state of the art plant in West Bengal was today flagged off by Manoj Joshi, IAS, Chairman – Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited and Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, in the esteemed presence of Dr. Brijesh Dixit, Managing Director - Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited; Shri Jaideep, Director - Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited ,Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Sunil Mathur, Director (Rolling Stocks, System & Operations) - Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited and several other Maha Metro officials and dignitaries.
Titagarh was awarded the prestigious order for design, manufacture and supply of 102 Metro Coaches for the Pune Metro project in 2019. The contract was signed jointly with its subsidiary- Titagarh Firema S.p.A., Italy (TFA). Titagarh will supply 3 Trains from its plant in Italy and the remaining 31 Trains from its Indian facilities. The total contract for 34 trains is valued at an approximate cost of Rs. 1100 crores is scheduled for execution by the end of the financial year 2022-23.
Titagarh was awarded the prestigious order for design, manufacture and supply of 102 Metro Coaches for the Pune Metro project in 2019. The contract was signed jointly with its subsidiary- Titagarh Firema S.p.A., Italy (TFA). Titagarh will supply 3 Trains from its plant in Italy and the remaining 31 Trains from its Indian facilities. The total contract for 34 trains is valued at an approximate cost of Rs. 1100 crores is scheduled for execution by the end of the financial year 2022-23.
Titagarh, owing to the acquisition of its Italian subsidiary Titagarh Firema in Italy, is equipped with the technology for metro trains and also semi-high-speed trains and has been catering to European market for several decades. The first train manufactured at Titagarh’sItalian facilities was flagged off and launched for normal operation on the 7th of March,2022 by Narendra Modi from the Garware Station in Pune.
Titagarh, owing to the acquisition of its Italian subsidiary Titagarh Firema in Italy, is equipped with the technology for metro trains and also semi-high-speed trains and has been catering to European market for several decades. The first train manufactured at Titagarh’sItalian facilities was flagged off and launched for normal operation on the 7th of March,2022 by Narendra Modi from the Garware Station in Pune.
Soon after bagging the order for the Pune Metro project, Titagarh swiftly built up the infrastructure in Uttarpara to cater to these ultra-modern metro coaches fitted with sophisticated features, the highest safety standards and comfort running at 90 kmph on the Pune Metro Railway network. The upgraded plant in Uttarpara, West Bengal is state of the art and fully compliant with industry 4.0 standards. As strong believers in the Government’s “Make in India" and “Atmanirbhar Bharat" policies, Titagarh also strived to indigenize several critical components such as bogie frames, interiors, and brake systems for these trains and is proud to report its success in doing the same
Soon after bagging the order for the Pune Metro project, Titagarh swiftly built up the infrastructure in Uttarpara to cater to these ultra-modern metro coaches fitted with sophisticated features, the highest safety standards and comfort running at 90 kmph on the Pune Metro Railway network. The upgraded plant in Uttarpara, West Bengal is state of the art and fully compliant with industry 4.0 standards. As strong believers in the Government’s “Make in India" and “Atmanirbhar Bharat" policies, Titagarh also strived to indigenize several critical components such as bogie frames, interiors, and brake systems for these trains and is proud to report its success in doing the same
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!