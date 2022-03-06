Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Pune metro rail project. The inauguration of the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long project took place at the Garware Metro Station, from where Modi proceeded to take a metro ride to the Anandnagar station.

PM Narendra Modi bought a ticket before travelling on Pune Metro from Garware College to Anand Nagar.

Maharashtra | PM Narendra Modi buys a ticket before travelling on Pune Metro from Garware College to Anand Nagar pic.twitter.com/Xudah39ToY — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022

“On board the Pune Metro with my young friends," tweeted PM Modi.

On board the Pune Metro with my young friends. pic.twitter.com/QZi0AL0Uv2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 6, 2022

PM Modi took the metro ride from Garware Metro Station to Anandnagar station.

The total cost of the Pune metro project is over ₹11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.