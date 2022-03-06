Pune Metro: PM Modi takes a Metro ride. See pics

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Pune metro rail project. The inauguration of the 12-km stretch of the total 32.2-km long project took place at the Garware Metro Station, from where Modi proceeded to take a metro ride to the Anandnagar station.

PM Narendra Modi bought a ticket before travelling on Pune Metro from Garware College to Anand Nagar.

"On board the Pune Metro with my young friends," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi took the metro ride from Garware Metro Station to Anandnagar station.

The total cost of the Pune metro project is over ₹11,400 crore. The PM had laid the foundation stone for the project on December 24, 2016

