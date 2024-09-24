Pune Metro: PM Modi to inaugurate underground line on PCMC-Swargate on September 26; all you need to know about route

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new underground Metro corridor from Civil Court to Swargate in Pune on September 26, enhancing rail services and facilitating easier commutation for passengers.

Livemint
Updated24 Sep 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate underground Metro in Pune.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate underground Metro in Pune.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new underground Metro corridor from Civil Court to Swargate in Pune on September 26. He will also lay the foundation stone for an elevated route.

The Pune Metro rail passengers could commute from PCMC to Swargate as the underground line will extend the rail services from District Court to Swargate, via Budhwar Peth and Manda stations.

About the Pune Metro rail route set to be inaugurated on September 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the underground Metro corridor from Civil Court to Swargate. The new phase of Pune Metro would ensure hassle-free commutation of lakhs of passengers.

"We are constructing new phases for Pune Metro. As many as 3.5 lakh people travelled by Metro for immersions during the Ganpati festival. PM Modi will inaugurate the new Metro route and perform the 'bhumipujan' of another route on September 26. Pune will become one of the best urban accommodation centres in the coming days," he said.

PM Modi's Pune visit

While informing about PM Modi's Pune visit, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on September 21 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new underground Metro in Pune and lay the foundation stone for an elevated route. He is also likely to address rallies in the city.

All about Pune Metro PCMC-Swargate line

The PCMC-Swargate Pune Metro corridor is 17.4 kilometres long and includes 14 stations. The line between District Court and Swargate will be functional from September 26. The government has planned to add two extensions to the route, one from PCMC to Nigdi and another from Swargate to Katraj.

One of the entrances of Swargate Metro is proposed at Ganesh Kala Mandir, which would cater to the flux of people generated from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Passengers would also enjoy a subway connectivity to MSRTC, PMPML and Metro in future.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPune Metro: PM Modi to inaugurate underground line on PCMC-Swargate on September 26; all you need to know about route

