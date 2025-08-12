Pune mishap: Pick-up van plunges off road in hilly terrain killing 10 women, injuring 30; how did this accident happen?

Pune: A tragic accident occurred on August 11 when a pick-up van veered off the road in hilly terrain, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 women and injuries to 30 others, the police said.

How did this Pune accident happen? According to a police officer, the vehicle, which had 40 passengers, mainly women and children, was going to Shree Kshetra Mahadev Kundeshwar Temple in Khed tehsil in the western Maharashtra district to celebrate the Monday of the Shravan month. It plunged 25 to 30 feet off the road following its incapability to climb an incline, which could be due to overloading, and came back down prior to losing the balance and falling into the gorge at nearly 1 pm.

Locals quickly arrived at the scene and informed the police.

List of women died in Pune accident Mandabai Darekar (50)

Sanjabai Darekar (50),

Mirabai Chorghe (50)

Shobha Papal (33)

Suman Papal (30)

Shakubai Chorghe (50)

Sharda Chorghe (45)

Baidabai Darekar (45)

Parvati Papal (56)

Phasabai Sawant (61)

All belonged to Papalwadi in Khed tehsil.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the fatalities caused by the accident and declared financial assistance of ₹2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMMNRF) for the bereaved families.

The Prime Minister Office (PMO) said, “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the accident. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000.”

