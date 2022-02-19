OPEN APP
NAGPUR : The Nagpur police on Saturday informed that they has arrested four people from Pune for allegedly duping 2,000 investors to the tune of 40 crore in a cryptocurrency fraud. 

"We have seized a pistol, seven live cartridges, four luxury cars worth one crore, 18,91,210 cash, eight cellphones and a laptop. They were held from Pangoli near Lonavala in Pune. Nishid, Sandesh and Gajanan are also accused of gunning down a person in Washim after abducting him from Nagpur last year," he said.

Nishid Wasnik, his wife Pragati, Gajanan Mungune and Sandesh Lanjewar were arrested after being on the run for over a year, an official said. 

 

