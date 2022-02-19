1 min read.Updated: 19 Feb 2022, 10:26 PM ISTLivemint
NAGPUR :
The Nagpur police on Saturday informed that they has arrested four people from Pune for allegedly duping 2,000 investors to the tune of ₹40 crore in a cryptocurrency fraud.
"We have seized a pistol, seven live cartridges, four luxury cars worth ₹one crore, ₹18,91,210 cash, eight cellphones and a laptop. They were held from Pangoli near Lonavala in Pune. Nishid, Sandesh and Gajanan are also accused of gunning down a person in Washim after abducting him from Nagpur last year," he said.