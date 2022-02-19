Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Pune: Nagpur police arrests 4 for 40 cr cryptocurrency fraud

Pune: Nagpur police arrests 4 for 40 cr cryptocurrency fraud

Nishid Wasnik, his wife Pragati, Gajanan Mungune and Sandesh Lanjewar were arrested after being on the run for over a year, an official said.
1 min read . 10:26 PM IST Livemint

We have seized a pistol, seven live cartridges, four luxury cars worth one crore, 18,91,210 cash, eight cellphones and a laptop : Police informed

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NAGPUR : The Nagpur police on Saturday informed that they has arrested four people from Pune for allegedly duping 2,000 investors to the tune of 40 crore in a cryptocurrency fraud. 

NAGPUR : The Nagpur police on Saturday informed that they has arrested four people from Pune for allegedly duping 2,000 investors to the tune of 40 crore in a cryptocurrency fraud. 

"We have seized a pistol, seven live cartridges, four luxury cars worth one crore, 18,91,210 cash, eight cellphones and a laptop. They were held from Pangoli near Lonavala in Pune. Nishid, Sandesh and Gajanan are also accused of gunning down a person in Washim after abducting him from Nagpur last year," he said.

"We have seized a pistol, seven live cartridges, four luxury cars worth one crore, 18,91,210 cash, eight cellphones and a laptop. They were held from Pangoli near Lonavala in Pune. Nishid, Sandesh and Gajanan are also accused of gunning down a person in Washim after abducting him from Nagpur last year," he said.

Nishid Wasnik, his wife Pragati, Gajanan Mungune and Sandesh Lanjewar were arrested after being on the run for over a year, an official said. 

Nishid Wasnik, his wife Pragati, Gajanan Mungune and Sandesh Lanjewar were arrested after being on the run for over a year, an official said. 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!