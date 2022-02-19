Pune: Nagpur police arrests 4 for 40 cr cryptocurrency fraud

"We have seized a pistol, seven live cartridges, four luxury cars worth ₹one crore, ₹18,91,210 cash, eight cellphones and a laptop. They were held from Pangoli near Lonavala in Pune. Nishid, Sandesh and Gajanan are also accused of gunning down a person in Washim after abducting him from Nagpur last year," he said.