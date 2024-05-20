Pune drunk driving accident kills 2: Teen Porsche driver gets bail on 4 conditions — 'write essay, work with police...'
A minor driving a Porsche in Pune was asked to write an essay on the accident and work for 15 days with traffic police after his car hit a motorbike, killing two people.
In a drunk driving case in Pune, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail to the minor driving his Porsche with the condition that he would write an essay on the accident, which took the lives of two people. The board also asked him to work with traffic police for 15 days.