A minor driving a Porsche in Pune was asked to write an essay on the accident and work for 15 days with traffic police after his car hit a motorbike, killing two people.

In a drunk driving case in Pune, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted bail to the minor driving his Porsche with the condition that he would write an essay on the accident, which took the lives of two people. The board also asked him to work with traffic police for 15 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minor, who is the son of a prominent real estate developer in the city, was booked under specific provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after his Porsche car hit two IT professionals on a bike at around 2:30 am in the Kalyaninagar area. According to a Hindustan Times report, the police have also registered a case against the driver's father. Another case has been filed against the pub owner for serving alcohol to the minor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the accident, the police produced the minor before the JJB and argued that the driver be treated as an adult. However, the board accepted the bail plea and granted the minor bail.

The deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. The bail was granted on the condition that the teen driver would work with Yerawada traffic police for 15 days and write an essay on the accident, said the accused's advocate, Prashant Patil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The juvenile accused who was arrested by the Pune Police has been granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board on certain conditions, including that the accused should work with the traffic police of Yerawada for 15 days, write an essay on the accident, get treatment from the doctor concerned to help him quit drinking, take psychiatric counselling, and submit the report," ANI quoted advocate Patil as saying.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!