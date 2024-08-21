Pune news: MPSC aspirants seek inclusion of 258 agriculture posts, calls for postponing exam. Here’s what we know

On August 20, MPSC aspirants held protest in Pune and demanded the inclusion of 258 Agriculture Department posts in the MPSC exam.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated21 Aug 2024, 09:31 AM IST
MPSC students demands 258 agriculture posts in exam, calls for postponement
MPSC students demands 258 agriculture posts in exam, calls for postponement

Pune news: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants gathered in Pune to voice their demands for changes to the upcoming examination. The protesters have demanded for the inclusion of 258 posts from the Agriculture Department to the MPSC exam.

Bharat Bandh 2024 Live Updates

In addition to this, the protesting aspirant urged for the exam scheduled for August 25 to be postponed. They argued that the current date conflicts with the IBPS exam, creating an overlap that could affect many candidates.

Also Read | Badlapur sexual assault case: Internet suspended | Top Updates

The protestors also called for the postponement of the examination until their demands were met.

Listing two demands, MPSC aspirant staging a protest told ANI, “The exam on 25th August is overlapping with IBPS exam. Our first demand is that the MPSC exam should be postponed. Our second demand is that 258 posts in the Agriculture Department exam should also be added to this.…”

Also Read | GATE 2025 registration opens on Aug 24: Direct link, syllabus and other details

Another aspirant also said, "We demand that the 258 vacancies in the Agriculture department exam should be added to the MPSC exam...IBPS exam is overlapping with the exam on August 25th…."

In a notification dated August 20, the MPSC stated that they could not include the newly requested Agricultural Service posts in the upcoming exam due to timing issues.

Also Read | UP Police Constable Exam 2024 admit cards OUT at uppbpb.gov.in

It wrote, “The Commission has received the demand letter dated 16th August, 2024 for total 258 posts in Maharashtra Agricultural Service Group-A and Group-B cadre. According to the examination scheme released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission on 29th December, 2023, it is mentioned that the posts in Maharashtra Agricultural Service will be filled through the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Examination. However, as the demand letter for Maharashtra Agricultural Service Examination 2024 was not received by the Commission till the publication of the advertisement on 29th December, 2023 regarding the said examination, it was not possible to include the posts in the said Agricultural Service in the advertisement."

It added, "Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Exam 2024 is being conducted on 25th August 2024 and currently all the preliminaries related to the present exam have been completed. Since it is not possible to include the posts in the Agricultural Service in the present examination, further planning will be done as soon as possible regarding the recruitment process for the posts in the requisition letter received in the Maharashtra Agricultural Service.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 09:31 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaPune news: MPSC aspirants seek inclusion of 258 agriculture posts, calls for postponing exam. Here’s what we know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    138.85
    09:32 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    3.5 (2.59%)

    Tata Steel

    153.35
    09:32 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    -0.65 (-0.42%)

    Bandhan Bank

    201.00
    09:32 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    3.95 (2%)

    Tata Power

    426.00
    09:32 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    3.8 (0.9%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Capri Global Capital

    225.00
    09:24 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    18.6 (9.01%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    849.90
    09:24 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    39.35 (4.85%)

    Mastek

    2,999.00
    09:24 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    128.05 (4.46%)

    Angel Broking

    2,815.95
    09:24 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    117.1 (4.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.000.00
      Chennai
      72,815.000.00
      Delhi
      73,455.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue