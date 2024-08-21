Pune news: MPSC aspirants seek inclusion of 258 agriculture posts, calls for postponing exam. Here’s what we know

Pune news: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants gathered in Pune to voice their demands for changes to the upcoming examination. The protesters have demanded for the inclusion of 258 posts from the Agriculture Department to the MPSC exam.

In addition to this, the protesting aspirant urged for the exam scheduled for August 25 to be postponed. They argued that the current date conflicts with the IBPS exam, creating an overlap that could affect many candidates.

The protestors also called for the postponement of the examination until their demands were met.

Listing two demands, MPSC aspirant staging a protest told ANI, “The exam on 25th August is overlapping with IBPS exam. Our first demand is that the MPSC exam should be postponed. Our second demand is that 258 posts in the Agriculture Department exam should also be added to this.…”

#WATCH | Pune: "The exam on 25th August is overlapping with IBPS exam. Our first demand is that the MPSC exam should be postponed. Our second demand is that 258 posts in the Agriculture Department exam should also be added to this...," says an MPSC aspirant staging a protest. https://t.co/ygXW8dRJQ5 pic.twitter.com/lZLNYR5P6a — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

Another aspirant also said, "We demand that the 258 vacancies in the Agriculture department exam should be added to the MPSC exam...IBPS exam is overlapping with the exam on August 25th…."

In a notification dated August 20, the MPSC stated that they could not include the newly requested Agricultural Service posts in the upcoming exam due to timing issues.

It wrote, “The Commission has received the demand letter dated 16th August, 2024 for total 258 posts in Maharashtra Agricultural Service Group-A and Group-B cadre. According to the examination scheme released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission on 29th December, 2023, it is mentioned that the posts in Maharashtra Agricultural Service will be filled through the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Examination. However, as the demand letter for Maharashtra Agricultural Service Examination 2024 was not received by the Commission till the publication of the advertisement on 29th December, 2023 regarding the said examination, it was not possible to include the posts in the said Agricultural Service in the advertisement."