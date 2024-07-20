Pune news: Pistol, bullets, SUV recovered from Puja Khedkar’s mother involved in ‘waving guns at farmers’

The Pune Police has reportedly confiscated a pistol and three bullets from the home of Manorama Khedkar, the mother of controversial IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar, who was arrested for allegedly threatening some Maharashtra farmers with the gun.

NDTV reported that the police also seized the SUV featured in the viral video, which sparked public outrage. Manorama Khedkar is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

On Thursday, police arrested Manorama Khedkar from Raigad district in connection with a video that went viral on social media platforms. In the video, Khedkar was seen brandishing a gun and terrifying the villagers over a land dispute.

Take a look at the viral video below,

इधर अपुन लोग सब डॉन लोग है, समझा क्या? अपुन का ही भाईगिरी चलता है यहां।



Trainee IAS officer #PujaKhedkar's Mother, #ManoramaKhedkar brandishes a pistol,



This is an old video... Manorama Khedkar is allegedly threatening the farmers while brandishing a gun..😲😲 #IAS #UPSC pic.twitter.com/Btlhd2njYD — Satyaagrah (@satyaagrahindia) July 12, 2024

Manorama Khedkar, her husband Dilip Khedkar, and three others have been accused of threatening Pandharinath Pasalkar (65) with a gun over a land dispute in Dhadwali village, Mulshi tehsil, Pune, on June 4, 2023.

Puja Khedkar's father gets interim protection from arrest A Pune Session Court has granted interim protection from arrest until July 25 to Dilip Khedkar, father of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, accused of threatening a farmer over a land dispute.

Dilip Khedkar filed for anticipatory bail on Friday. He and his wife, Manorama Khedkar, are co-accused of threatening a local farmer. Manorama was arrested on Thursday and is in police custody until July 20.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has sealed a company in Pune, ThermoVerita, linked to Manorama Khedkar, for a tax default of ₹2.77 lakh.

This development arose amidst controversy involving probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who used the company's address to acquire a disability certificate from YCM Hospital Pimpri Chinchwad.

Why Puja Khedkar is in news? Puja Khedkar is being scrutinized over her disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates used in her Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) application, as well as her behaviour while working at the Pune collector's office.

On Friday, a criminal case was filed against Puja Khedkar for "misrepresenting and falsifying facts" after a "thorough investigation" by the UPSC into misconduct allegations.

Puja Khedkar allegedly falsified her identity to take the civil services examination multiple times, surpassing the allowed attempts, according to a statement from the Commission.

The UPSC has also issued a show cause notice regarding the cancellation of her 2022 examination candidature and is contemplating barring her from future exams, the statement said.