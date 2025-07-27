Pune news: Police busts rave party in Kharadi, seize drugs; ex-Maharashtra minister Khadse's son-in-law among 7 detained

Pune police busted a rave party in a private apartment and seized drugs, hookah set-ups and liquor in the wee hours on Sunday. They also detained seven persons in the raid, including Pranjal Khewalkar, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse.
Pranjal Khewalkar is the husband of Rohini Khadse, the state president of the women's wing of the opposition NCP (SP).
Pune police's Crime Branch carried out the raid on the studio apartment in the upscale Kharadi area of Maharashtra's Pune, based on a tip-off.
“We had received information about a rave party being held at an apartment in the Kharadi area,” a senior police official said.
During the raid at the party being hosted “without necessary permissions,” the official said that the police seized narcotic substances.
"During the raid, narcotic substances like ganja, liquor, and hookah were found. We have detained seven persons -- five men and two women," he said.
One of the men detained is the husband of a woman politician, the official said, referring to Khewalkar.
“All individuals have been taken into custody, and the process of registering a case is underway,” he said.
NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse suspects foul play and has urged a fair police probe into the matter. He said a probe should be conducted to determine whether the police action had a political motive.
Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare said the raid is a message for those speaking against the government.