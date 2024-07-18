Pune news: Son of Sharad Pawar’s party leader crashes SUV into poultry tempo; three injured

Saurabh Gaikwad, son of a former corporator and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Bandu alias Tatya Gaikwad, has allegedly rammed his SUV into a poultry tempo, injuring two people in Keshavnagar in Pune, officials said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

According to the report, Saurabh Gaikwad, the son of Bandu Gaikwad, was injured while driving the SUV on the wrong side during the accident at Z Corner on Manjari-Mundhwa Road in Pune around 5 AM on Tuesday.

According to the police, the tempo driver and cleaner sustained injuries in the accident, with all three, including Saurabh Gaikwad, receiving treatment at a hospital.

Case filed against Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction leader's son In response to the incident, police have filed a case against Saurabh Gaikwad under sections 281, 125(A), and 125(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections 184, 134(a), and 134(b) of the Motor Vehicle Act at Hadapsar police station in Pune city.

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case Earlier in the month, a woman was killed after a luxury car crashed into the bike she was riding with her husband in the Worli area of Mumbai. The husband of the deceased woman also received injuries in the accident.

On Tuesday, a Mumbai court remanded Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, in 14-day judicial custody. Shah, 24, was arrested on July 9, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), and leaving her husband, Pradeep, injured in Mumbai's Worli area.

Pune car crash On May 19, a Porsche car, allegedly driven by a minor in an intoxicated condition, hit two IT professionals, killing them in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune.

There was a nationwide uproar after JJB granted bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

The uproar caused the Women and Child Development Department to form a panel to investigate the conduct of JJB members in giving bail to minors.