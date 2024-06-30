Pune news: Two tourists dead, 3 missing after being swept away at Lonavala waterfall near Bhushi Dam

A woman and a 13-year-old girl tourist drowned, while three others are missing after being swept away at a waterfall close to the backwater of Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala area on Sunday afternoon, Maharashtra police said

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Pune: Due to the heavy rain in the dam area of Lonavala, which is considered to be a hot spot for tourists, water started flowing from the spillway of Bhushi Dam. in the city on Sunday
A woman and a 13-year-old girl tourist drowned, while three others are missing after being swept away at a waterfall close to the backwater of Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala area on Sunday afternoon, Maharashtra police said.

According to the police, the incident happened around 1.30 pm, after which search and rescue teams of police and local volunteers rushed to the spot to locate the tourists, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said.

"We have recovered the bodies of a 40-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Two 6-year-old girls and a 4-year-old boy are missing in the incident. It seems they are part of a family and slipped into a waterfall some two kilometres away from Bhushi Dam and drowned at the reservoir downstream," news agency PTI quoted SP Deshmukh as saying.

The waterfall is located behind the Railway’s rest house near the dam.

According to the police, heavy rain in the region since early morning has led to the overflow of the Bhushi Dam and increased the flow of waterfalls.

Lonavala police further said they have deployed several teams, including the local trekkers, who are well-versed in the terrain, to search for the missing children.

The identities of those who are feared drowned are yet to be confirmed, the police added.

(More details awaited, please check back for updates )

