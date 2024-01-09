In Pune, a hyena was spotted roaming in a residential area around Pride World City located at Dhanori Lohegaon Road. The residents in the area were alarmed by the sight of the wild animal.

A social media user captured the hyena in a video that is being widely circulated and has raised alarm among authorities, prompted calls for heightened vigilance. A social media user shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Hyena spotted in Dhanori and now in Pride World City, very dangerous, please do something." The video clearly shows the hyena crossing the road and walkway from Pride World City to Dy Patil College. This footage has raised concerns among authorities and residents of the area.

Social media was stocked with hilarious comments while some were sceptical. One user commented, “Wait for Mufasa now." Another user in reaction to the video stated, “It's not surprising news we take their lands." The third user said, “Dude was probably kicked out of his place cuz he didn’t speak Marathi."

Social media users claimed that the increasing human population has caused encroachment of forest areas, while one user stated, “We destroyed their home and we are complaining about it lol... Grasslands are gone from Maharashtra !! Save nature !!" A fifth user commented, “Result of concrete jungles! Acquiring acres of land in hilly areas and constructing colleges with huge campuses is nothing new."

Chairman of Kingsbury CHSL, Pride World City, Sushil Pathak informed that the society members received the video Sunday evening. He said, “We promptly informed the forest department about this unusual sighting. However, the hyena vanished without a trace later on," reported FPJ.

The forest department was informed about the spotting of the hyena by the members of the Pride World City Society. However, the hyena disappeared out of sight and couldn't be traced later. Residential areas and a college campus are located nearby. within a 100-meter radius, of the area where the hyena was spotted.

However, residents in the vicinity are on high alert and are cautious while venturing out, especially during early morning or night hours activities. Guidelines have been issued in nearby housing societies where advisories against early morning and night walks have been issued due to safety concerns amid the presence of a hyena in the area.

