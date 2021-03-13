Amid spiking cases of Covid-19 and efforts to curb the virus, the Pune district administration has called for the inoculation of everybody above the age of 18.

The district officials say that vaccination is one of the ways of containing the spike, and demanded that the Centre frame a policy on this as an "exceptional case".

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said the tally was increasing along with the positivity rate, and the district's active caseload was the highest in the country.

"In order to contain the spike, we will follow up with the state and Centre for a policy to vaccinate all people above the age of 18 in Pune as an exceptional case," Rao said, adding that health experts were of the view that the district should get priority in vaccination as it is the worst affected.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said Pune must be given maximum vaccine doses so that all above 18 years of age can be inoculated.

"I have asked Pune MP Girish Bapat and Maval MP Srirang Barne to raise the issue of Pune in Parliament and will ask other MPs such as Amol Kolhe, Supriya Sule to raise the issue," he said.

Cases in Pune

Pune district on Friday recorded 3,184 cases, the highest single-day surge in 2021, taking the overall infection figure to 4,31,528.

Pune city, whose surge is the sharpest in the state, now has 2,14,830 cases, while the caseload for Pimpri Chinchwad is 1,12,370, after 855 cases were added during the day, the official said.

Other areas, including the cantonment, account for 1,04,328 cases.

Restrictions in Pune

The district administration has directed schools and colleges to remain shut till 31 March and curtailed the operating time for hotels and restaurants.

As per the new set of rules, hotels and restaurants will be allowed to function till 10 pm, and food deliveries will be permitted till 11 pm, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao has said.

The Pune administration will ensure that the preparations for Class 10 and 12 board exams will not be affected at this time.

Considering the recent spike in coronavirus cases, hotels and restaurants will have to operate with 50% seating capacity, and operators have been asked to put up a board displaying the number of patrons on the premises at any given time.

Also, citizens will not be permitted to wander on city roads unnecessarily between 11 pm and 6 am, Rao added.

Apart from this, only 50 persons will be permitted to gather at weddings, funerals and political and other social events, the official said, adding that stringent action will be taken by the police in case of violations.

All public gardens and parks in Pune city will remain closed in the evenings, while they will be kept open in the mornings for "serious" morning walkers, he said.

Malls and multiplexes will be allowed to operate till 11 pm, he said.

With inputs from agencies.

