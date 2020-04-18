Pune : A 43-year-old policeman and his wife tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Pune city, a senior official said on Saturday.

A police constable and his wife tested positive for coronavirus on Friday evening and were shifted to an isolation facility in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, the official said.

The constable worked with the Pune police and lived in Pimpri, he said, adding that the authorities were now tracing the close contacts of the couple.

According to health officials, as many as 565 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune district so far, of which 48 have succumbed to the infection.

