Pune: A 43-year-old policeman and his wife tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Pune city, a senior official said on Saturday.

A police constable and his wife tested positive for coronavirus on Friday evening and were shifted to an isolation facility in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area, the official said.

The constable worked with the Pune police and lived in Pimpri, he said, adding that the authorities were now tracing the close contacts of the couple.

According to health officials, as many as 565 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune district so far, of which 48 have succumbed to the infection.

RELATED STORIES
Delhi was also severely battered by coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus cases in India top 14,000, death toll at 480. State-wise tally

2 min read . 01:15 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout