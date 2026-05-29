Pune Police launch probe into suspected spurious liquor after 13 deaths; one arrested in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune City Police have launched an investigation into suspected consumption of spurious liquor, according to ANI. The probe comes after Pune reported five deaths, including three cases from Kale Padal and two from Hadapsar, reported Hindustan Times, noting that eight people lost their lives within a 24-hour period in Phugewadi, Pimpri Chinchwad, with seven deaths reported on Thursday and one late on Wednesday night.

Four other residents from the area are currently receiving treatment and remain in critical condition. Locals have suspected that the fatalities were caused by consumption of adulterated liquor, while police said the precise cause will be confirmed only after the post-mortem and forensic reports are released.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have also arrested Yogesh Wankhede, who had earlier been detained by the State Excise Department in connection with the case. Authorities said the accused is suspected of supplying liquor to both affected areas, and his role is now under investigation as part of a possible hooch tragedy.

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Investigators believe nearly 215 litres of methanol were added to country-made liquor before it reached Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, as per HT. Methanol, an industrial-grade chemical, is extremely poisonous and can prove fatal even in low doses, besides causing blindness and severe organ damage.

According to HT sources, weak oversight in the sale and distribution of methanol could have played a role in the incident. Regulatory bodies, including the Food and Drug Administration, are reportedly expected to face examination over possible lapses.

“Preliminary inquiry into the deaths reported in the Phugewadi-Dapodi area suggests that each case appears to be independent in nature. Statements recorded from family members indicate that four of the deceased had no history of alcohol consumption, while one individual was known to be a habitual drinker,” HT quoted police as saying.

They added, “Based on the information available so far, it would be premature to link these deaths to any single cause. The exact cause of death will be determined only after post-mortem and medical examination reports are received. Citizens are requested not to believe or circulate rumours. A detailed investigation is underway.”

Pune Police impose prohibitory orders till June 8 Meanwhile, Pune City Police on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 37(1)(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, across the city from May 26 to June 8 in view of Bakri Eid and other upcoming festivals, an official order issued by the Special Branch said, as per ANI.

The directive, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Dr. Prashant Avasakar, said political parties and social organisations often organise rallies, protests, demonstrations, bandh calls, and hunger strikes over various public issues, which could lead to possible law and order disturbances.

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Police said the restrictions were imposed to maintain public peace, ensure safety, and prevent any disruption to law and order within the Pune City Police Commissionerate limits.

According to the order, carrying weapons, explosives, inflammable materials, sticks, swords, firearms, or any items capable of causing physical harm has been prohibited during the restriction period.